Joan T. (Scherer) Mallmann
1930 - 2020
Joan T. (Scherer) Mallmann

Sheboygan - Joan T. (Scherer) Mallmann, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on November 16, 2020 at Season's Hospice House in Rochester, Minnesota. Joan was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was a gentle, humble, and quiet soul. Joan was born on August 25, 1930 to the late Theodore and Margaret (Ladiges) Scherer in Sheboygan, where she resided until 2018 when she moved to Rochester, MN to be closer to family. Joan was united in marriage to Frederick P. Mallmann on May 4, 1957 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan. The two were happily married until Frederick's passing in 2000. Joan attended St. Peter Claver School and graduated from Central High School in 1949. She worked at Dillingham Manufacturing Company as a Payroll Clerk until she married and became a homemaker. Joan enjoyed volunteering her time to many things. She belonged to the Catholic Youth Organization at Immaculate Conception School, volunteered for Memorial Hospital Life Line and the Early Learning Center, and was a lunch mother at Immaculate Conception School. She bowled at Lakeshore Lanes with the Lakeshore Loonies, enjoyed regular workouts at the YMCA, loved classical music, theater, and regularly attended Community Players. She also created many beautiful pieces of needlework.

Joan is survived by her children, David Mallmann of St. Anthony, MN, Thomas (Kathie) Mallmann of Rockford, IL, and Steven (Kathleen) Mallmann of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Lucy (Jon) Ouellette, Eric Mallmann, Jack Mallmann - all of Madison, WI, and Toby (Avery) Mallmann of Greenfield, WI.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Frederick Mallmann; daughter, Laurie; parents and brother, Roland Scherer.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1305 Humboldt Ave., Sheboygan, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required and physical distancing will be observed. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery following Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Christ Child Academy Sheboygan. For additional details about viewing the service online, please visit www.reinboldfh.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Season's Hospice and Reverend Tom Loomis of Holy Spirit Church of Rochester, MN.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
NOV
24
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
