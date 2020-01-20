|
JoAnn J. Schmahl
Sheboygan - JoAnn J. Schmahl,85, of Sheboygan went peacefully to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Sheboygan. JoAnn was born October 15, 1934 in Manitowoc to Quirin and Dorothy (Holzschuh) Swoboda. Her family moved to Sheboygan when she was young. She attended Mapledale Elementary School and was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1952.
On January 28, 1961 she was united in marriage to Elwood "Woody" Schmahl at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Woody preceded her in death on November 8, 2004.
Throughout her working career she was employed at Wigwam Mills plant 2 for 18 years, also McDonald's North Ave. for 31 years where she retired from in May 2007.
JoAnn enjoyed going to AZ with Woody visiting friends and golfing where she had a Hole-in-One on March 30, 2000. She also enjoyed pitching horseshoes and vacationing at Three Lakes. She loved sending out cards for birthdays and anniversaries. JoAnn liked bowling, birthdays once a month and breakfasts once a week with her friends. She was an avid traveler taking many mini trips and hanging out with her friends. JoAnn was also an avid Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan.
She is survived by her sister Audrey "Pudgie" (Richard) Scharenbrock, sisters-in-law, Carol Hecker and Jean Schmahl, good friend Sharon Dulmes and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Woody, sister Shirley (Lloyd) Paulson, brother Vernon Swoboda, and brothers-in-law, Art Hecker and Don Schmahl.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6706 Superior Ave. Kohler. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sheboygan Humane Society or Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in JoAnn's name.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sharon S. Richardson for all their care, comfort, and support.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020