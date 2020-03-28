|
JoAnn Kerwin
Born October 21, 1942 and Died March 9, 2020
JoAnn was the first child born to our parents Wilbert (Skinny) and Josephine (Josie) Kerwin. She was a small, frail child but from what I was told, could be very vocal when she needed to be. She loved animals of all sorts from a very young age, and was thrilled when our grandfather (who worked for the City of Sheboygan in maintenance) would bring home any stray animal left homeless. This was what started her lifelong passion for God's creatures, and her second love, that of nature and the outdoors.
I was next to join the family and shortly after that our brother Bob. She was our Big Sister and took full advantage of that older (by 4 and 5 yrs. respectively) to show her authority. After grade school and High School graduation from Central High with the class of 1960, she went to work for William Goodnough & Assocs., an accounting firm in Sheboygan. She was now the Big Sister who had a job and could spoil us with treats and presents (just because). She was the one who bought my first prom dress, and taught my brother and me to drive. But, she wasn't going to stay in Sheboygan forever. She was off to the bright lights and big city of Wheeling Illinois, where she had a small dog grooming business and continued to breed Yorkshire Terriers as she had done in Sheboygan. She and a friend continued to run the business and show dogs. After a number of years, she and her friend were off to New Mexico because the cold winters in the Midwest took a toll on her arthritis. Well, she fell in love with the tiny city of Edgewood in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains. She was most happy when she could be close to those mountains and the quiet and sereneness of the area, and her animals.
JoAnn worked for the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for many years. She continued to be an advocate for animals that were left abandoned in her back yard, and over the years took many into her home. She routinely captured feral cats and had them spayed and neutered at her own cost and brought them home again to be taken care of. As her health deteriorated, she moved into Albuquerque to be closer to work and closer to medical facilities.
She lived her life on her terms. She was preceded in death by our Parents, Grandparents, and our brother Bob. Surviving her is her sister Judy Stalter and her husband John, their children Matt and Jill Stalter, and Abby and Rick Yinko and their children Ricky and Lauren. As per her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered in her much loved Sandia Mountains.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020