|
|
JoAnn L Ehlert
Sheboygan - JoAnn L. Ehlert, 83, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday evening, August 25, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice with her family by her side.
Born October 17, 1935 in Sheboygan, JoAnn was a daughter of the late Harold and Leone Dedering Voland. She grew up in Kiel, WI where she attended grade school and graduated from Kiel High School. On August 29, 1953, she was united in marriage to Alex Ehlert in Kiel. They were married for 61 years before Alex preceded her in death on June 27, 2015.
JoAnn was a bookkeeper for Van Der Jagt & Associates for many years until her retirement in 2000. She was an avid reader who also loved needlework, embroidery and crocheting. JoAnn loved to bake, especially for the holidays making Christmas cookies for the whole family. She enjoyed watching the birds in her yard and fishing when they lived on Wilke Lake. One of her greatest joys was her chocolate, candy and her "treats".
She is survived by her children, Catherine (Greg) Voskuil, Glenbeulah, Melanie McMurray , Sheboygan, and Ken (Olivia Perry) Ehlert, Wadsworth, IL; her grandchildren, Melissa Gena, Oakland, CA, Karen Gena, Milwaukee, Nicole Ehlert, Chicago, and Ben (Brooke) Ehlert, Zion, IL; three great grandchildren, Alex Gena, Samantha Nemitz, and Sadie Ehlert; her brother, Dennis (Marie) Voland, Sheboygan; and her sister-in-law, Sharon Ehlert, Milwaukee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and her husband, Alex, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael McMurray, and her brother and sister in law, Tom and Bev Voland, and her two brothers-in-law, Kenneth and Donald Ehlert.
Visitation with the family will take place from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., followed by a dinner where memories will be shared, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. Inurnment will take place in the Chapel of Eternal Light next to her husband, Alex.
A memorial fund has been established in her name.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hometown Retirement Home for all of their loving care and support shown to JoAnn and her family over her last few months. They would also like to thank the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassion and care.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with JoAnn's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 27, 2019