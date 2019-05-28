|
|
JoAnn M. Chase
Sheboygan Falls - JoAnn M. Chase (formerly Baack), age 82, passed away Sunday evening, May 19, 2019 at her home in Sheboygan Falls.
JoAnn was born October 30, 1936 in Sheboygan, the daughter of John and Marie (nee Smith) Hildebrand. She graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1954. For many years, she worked at Kohler company in the office, retiring in 1980. JoAnn was really an artist at heart and enjoyed doing various arts and crafts and had impeccable penmanship that was recognizable on all the many cards she wrote. She had taste and style that came through in her decorating, clothes and jewelry, passion for shopping and knack for buying the perfect gift.
On July 4, 1980, she was united in marriage with Donald S. Chase at Grace Community Church in North Fork, CA. The couple resided in California until 1991 when they returned to Wisconsin and settled in Sheboygan Falls.
JoAnn was a true Wisconsinite. She saw the beauty in the seasons and landscapes, she was a proud Packers and Wisconsin Football fan, and loved sharing the regional cuisine with visitors (a good Bloody Mary and cheese curds!). Lovingly nicknamed "the food pusher" by her family, JoAnn was a talented cook and thoughtful host. As an avid animal lover, she always had a treat on hand for the pets too.
JoAnn was sharp witted and could banter with the best of them. She enjoyed socializing with her ladies group, and above all, loved being with her family.
In previous years, she had enjoyed bowling and being a Camp Fire leader.
JoAnn is survived by her daughter Diane (Steven) Eigenberger of Sheboygan Falls and her grandchildren: Liesl (Jose Marquez) Eigenberger of Brooklyn, NY, Hallie Jo Eigenberger of Scottsdale, AZ, Edward Eigenberger of Petaluma, CA, Dylan (Erika) Eigenberger of MN, Luke Eigenberger of Sheboygan Falls and Sarah Riggans of OH. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren: Luna Marie Marquez, Alaric and Holden Eigenberger, Kayah Gillen, and Addie and Brady Riggans, sister-in-law Janice Hildebrand of Sheboygan Falls, Donald's children and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Jerome and Leonard (Joyce) Hildebrand, and her former spouse Eugene Baack.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan with Father Joseph Dominic officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00-4:30PM. She will be laid to rest beside Donald at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the or the Sheboygan County Humane Society.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 28, 2019