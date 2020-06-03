JoAnn Sauer
JoAnn Sauer

Sheboygan Falls - JoAnn Sauer, age 80, of Sheboygan Falls, died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Azura Memory Care. Beloved wife of Ronald Sauer, Dear mother of Daniel (Dawn) Jolin and Deborah (Robert) Wilhelm, proud grandmother of Jennifer, April, John, Jacob, Carly and Casey and great grandchildren Beau and MaKenna. She is further survived by her brother Jerry (Marilee) Miller and sister Bonnie (Joe) Hrynyk, brother in law Fred (Donna) Sauer and sister in law Muriel Perko and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

JoAnn was a long-time employee of J.C. Penney's. She loved tending to her flower garden, watching the Packers and attending Gibson Girl sales with her good friend Barb.

In accordance with JoAnn's wishes, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/wi/donate

A heartfelt thank you is extended to Jami and the staff at Azura Memory Care of Sheboygan and Preceptor Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to her.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
