Joanne B. Garner
Joanne Barbara Garner, 92, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 after a long illness.
Joanne was born on November 14, 1927 in Cedar Rapids Iowa, the daughter of the late Stanley and Agnes (Ewing) Grover. She graduated from Waukesha High School in June of 1945 and attended Mission House (now Lakeland) College. There she met the love of her life, Bernard "Bernie" Garner. They were united in marriage on September 10, 1949 at the First Presbyterian Church of Waukesha. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2006.
Joanne started teaching in 1968, and realized it was what she was born to do. She taught for 21 years at SS Peter and Paul in Milwaukee, St. John the Baptist in Plymouth WI and Holyland School in Johnsburg, WI. She loved teaching art and had a talent for crafting art projects. She had also taught Sunday School and was a Girl Scout leader.
After retirement, Joanne and Bernie took many trips. They took a tour of a lifetime to Britain and Ireland for 3 weeks. Having their grandchildren with them was the joy of their life, and the grandchildren loved to come to visit. They have memories of staying with her and picking raspberries from her backyard while listening to the red-wing blackbirds. They would also get $20 to spend on their birthday. Joanne channeled her creative talent to quilting and her family and friends treasure all the projects she made for them. Once she retired from teaching, Joanne worked part time at the Plymouth Public Library, and later became a tour guide at the Wade House.
She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church, Kettle Country Quilters, and American Legion Auxiliary #261 of Greenbush.
Joanne is survived by two daughters, Bernadette (Steve) Cassata and Julie (Tim) McElligott; grandchildren, Jodie (Chris) Schauer, Christine (Pat) O'Leary, Elizabeth ( Jeff) Williams, Justine Garner, Kristin (Adam) Foehringer and Ryan (Stephanie) McElligott; a brother, Theodore (Fay) Lauf; and great grandchildren, Gabriella, Claudia, Riley, Layne, Reese, Rowan, Silas, Max, Felix and Rena.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-father, Emil Frederick "Freddie" Lauf; daughters, Jayne Garner and Laurie Garner; and brother, Dick Lauf.
A memorial service will be held at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth, WI, at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church in Greenbush, WI.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Pavilion at Glacier Valley and Allay Home and Hospice for their care and concern for Joanne during her last 3 years.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020