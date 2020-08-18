Joanne Barbara Garner
Plymouth - Joanne Barbara Garner, 92, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Saturday (August 29, 2020) from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Rev. Ric Olson, Pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church in Greenbush, will officiate. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church in Greenbush, WI.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.