JoAnne E (Rolloff) Schreiber



South Milwaukee - JoAnne Schreiber, 85 of South Milwaukee, passed away on Thursday August 6th at The Villa of Greenfield, in Greenfield, WI.



JoAnne was born May 7, 1935 in Duncan Township, Michigan the daughter of Forest and Emily (Raymond) Rolloff. After attending Elkhart Lake High School, she married Harlan (Harley) Joseph Schreiber Sr. on October 8th, 1955.



JoAnne worked at Wooden Ware in Kiel, May's Beauty Salon and Theilmann's Sausage Factory in Elkhart Lake. JoAnne left the workforce in 1975 to care for her daughter, Sharon, who was left a paralyzed quadriplegic after a car accident in Oct 1972.



JoAnne was proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Laverne (Kenneth) Knepfel, and 4 brothers Clarence (Lilly) Rolloff, Bert (Jean) Rolloff, Ronald (Susan) Rolloff and Gerald (Loraine) Rolloff as well as her husband Harlan.



Joanne, at the time of her death was survived by her daughter, Sharon L Schreiber of South Milwaukee (who passed away August 16th), her son Harley Schreiber Jr. and daughter-in-law, Georgeann Herget-Schreiber, of Sanford Florida.



JoAnne, who was a member of Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cudahy, will be laid to rest at the St John's Cemetery in Elkhart Lake. No funeral services have been planned at this time because of the Covid Virus. A celebration of life for family and friends will be planned for a later date.









