Joanne Ellen (Klawiter) Cochrane
Plymouth - Joanne Ellen (Klawiter) Cochrane of Plymouth, Minnesota died peacefully on September 30, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Jo was born on September 12, 1929 to Elmer and Mabel Klawiter of Kohler, Wisconsin. Jo shared fond memories of her early years in the Village of Kohler. The values she learned and support she received there helped propel her love of music, which she pursued as a music major at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin. She inspired many with her knowledge of and passion for music, through piano performances, directing children's church choirs, and working with high school choir programs.
While at Ripon, she met and later married James Cochrane, with whom she celebrated 66 years together. Raising their four children (Peter, Doug, Andy, and Elizabeth), and later celebrating the arrival of ten grandchildren, family was always at the center of their lives. Together, Jo and Jim served as examples of how to live full and rewarding lives of faith and service to others. They spent many years in Lake Bluff, Illinois, later in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and at their summer home on Gilbert Lake in Wild Rose, Wisconsin.
Jim, their family, and many friends will miss her explosive laugh, determination, and grace. She will live forever in their hearts.
A celebration of Jo's life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 30th at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Parking is available at the church. The service will also be live-streamed at https://westminstermpls.churchonline.org/.
Those wishing to honor Jo's life may make a memorial donation to Ripon College, directed to the Ripon College Music Department (www.ripon.edu) - in memory of Joanne Klawiter Cochrane, '51.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019