Joanne P. Beyer
Joanne P. Beyer

Random Lake - Joanne P. Beyer, age 83, of Random Lake, WI, passed away Sunday morning (July 12, 2020) at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.

She was born on April 20, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Krayeski) Hollfelder.

Joanne graduated from North Division High School in Milwaukee in 1955.

On June 4, 1960 she married Earl Beyer in Milwaukee, WI. The couple has resided in Random Lake since their marriage. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2014.

Joanne was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Random Lake and served as the Church's custodian for many years.

She enjoyed shopping, going to "Goodie stores", going to breakfast and socializing with her many friends and loved taking care of her loving family.

Survivors include her three sons: Brian (Kay) Beyer of Pewaukee, Bruce (Nicole) Beyer of Sheboygan Falls, Earl J. (Angie) Beyer of Batavia; Eight grandchildren: Ryan, Dustin, Monika, Auburn (John), Stephanie, Jason, Kaylie, and Alexander and one sister-in-law: Eunice Beyer of West Allis.

Joanne is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother-in-law, Ralph Beyer.

Funeral services will be held on Friday afternoon (July 17, 2020) at 3:00 P.M at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Random Lake. Pastor Marilyn Borchardt will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Random Lake. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Public visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Friday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Joanne's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send special thanks her dear friend, Joanne Hafemann, who watched over Joanne and for all care and support given to her over the years.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
