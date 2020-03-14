|
Joanne Pritchard
Kiel - Joanne Pritchard, 91, a lifelong resident of Kiel died Wednesday afternoon, March 4, 2020 at Field of Dreams Assisted Living. She is the former Joanne Arnold, born in Plymouth on August 26, 1928, daughter of the late Oscar & Mae (Trindl) Arnold. Joanne was a 1946 graduate of Kiel High School. She furthered her education at Columbia School of Nursing, Milwaukee where she earned her degree and became a registered nurse.
On September 17, 1949 she was united in marriage to Robert M. Pritchard in Kiel. Together they had five children, Joanne raised her family and worked at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital as a surgical nurse as well as in the pediatrics department. She later worked for Calumet County Homestead, New Holstein. After her retirement she greatly enjoyed volunteering at Zielanis Elementary School, helping both teachers and students.
As a young girl, Joanne became involved in Girl Scouts. She remained active with the Manitou Council into her adulthood as both a leader and officer. Joanne was an active member of the Kiel Community. She was a member of the Homemakers Club, the Kiel Study Club and was a strong supporter of the Kiel Municipal Band and the Kiel Picnic. She was also a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where she served on Council, worked with the Presbyterian Women and served as Funeral Meal Coordinator for many years. She was a member of the New Holstein Strong Women's Club as well as many other community groups. Joanne had many hobbies that she could enjoy in the outdoors. She cross-country skied, was an avid golfer, enjoyed riding her bike through town whenever she could and took many walks with her beloved dogs. Joanne also loved gardening and taking care of her flowers and yard at home. She was a member of the Sheboygan Weavers Guild and spent many hours knitting, weaving and sewing. As her family grew she took great pride in helping care for her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children; Susan (Stuart) Downie, Ann Neuman, Amy (Dave) Lund and Todd (Mary) Pritchard. Five grandchildren; Cody Holmes (Liz), Tim & Phil Neuman, Jake Pritchard (Melinda), and Bethany Pritchard. She is further survived by four great-grandchildren; Hannah & Knox Neuman, Elliott Laczny and Sophia Pritchard, a sister-in-law; Greta Arnold, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a son; Robert Charles "Chuck", a brother; George Arnold and many Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law of the Pritchard Family.
A memorial service for Joanne will be held at 12:15pm on Saturday March 21, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church (727 Sixth St., Kiel) with Patty Pritchard-Thompson officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00am until 12:00pm. Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will take place at a later date at the Schleswig Cemetery in Rockville.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name.
Joanne's family would like to thank the entire staff of Field of Dreams for all their care and friendship. They would also like to thank Sharon S. Richardson Home Hospice for making Joanne comfortable in her last days.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020