Joanne Schulz
Plymouth - Joanne Schulz, 61, passed on May 7, 2020 with her siblings, children, and husband by her side.
Joanne was born on July 21, 1958 in Mason City, Iowa, to Kirby and Mary Anne Lawlis. She grew up playing with her family, on her grandma's farm, where she lived until she was 12. When Kirby got a new job with Tiffany Distributing, Joanne and the family moved to the Milwaukee area; the place she would come to call home. She graduated from Homestead High School in Mequon in 1976, and later graduated in 1980 from St. Norbert College in De Pere with a B.S. in Mathematics.
On July 9, 1988, she married Michael Schulz at St. James Catholic Church in Mequon. Together they raised their two children, Colleen and Brenden. After they both graduated from high school, she went back to work at HSA Bank in Milwaukee for 8 years, retiring in 2019.
Joanne was happiest while cruising on her pontoon, preferably with a drink in hand. She loved touring around Green Lake taking in the scenery she'd seen countless times before. More than that, she loved taking family and friends on that pontoon and regaling them with stories they'd heard countless times before. "The Hostess with the Mostest," she never shied away from a party. Whether Christmas, 4th of July, or just a weekend, she always welcomed people into her home and tempted them with a new recipe. Her laugh was pure joy; it was infectious. When not lounging at Green Lake, chances are Joanne was traveling. Favorite destinations included cruising the Caribbean and taking in live theatre in New York City, always with her favorite travel companion Mike, husband of 31 years. Joanne was a caretaker, watching over her husband and children, brothers and sisters, all her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends. Her generous heart was always open and focused on others first. She prided herself on cultivating the happiness in all those around her.
Joanne is survived by her loving husband Michael Schulz, daughter Colleen (Andrew) Schulz, son Brenden (Courtney) Schulz, sisters Trish (Mike) Hilbert and Sheila (Rick) Monkarsh, brothers John (Carol) Lawlis, and Mike Lawlis, sisters-in-law Nancy (Larry) Dolphin, and Camille Houle, as well as countless nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary Anne and Kirby Lawlis, sister-in-law Ruth Ann, and best friend, Chris Weiser. To say she will be dearly missed would be an understatement.
A public visitation will be held on Friday (May 15, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth from 1:00-6:00 P.M. When you arrive we ask that you please stay in your vehicle and the funeral home personnel will direct you in the appropriate manner in accordance with the safety guidelines from the State of Wisconsin. We ask that you wear masks and practice social distancing while visiting with the family.
Private family services will be held, and a memorial fund is being established in Joanne's name. Please consider making a donation in lieu of flowers.
There will be a celebration of her life when the times allow us to gather.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 9 to May 13, 2020