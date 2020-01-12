|
Joel D. Schnelle
Cleveland - Joel D. Schnelle, 62, of Cleveland, passed away after a courageous battle with brain cancer, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 29, 1957 in Sheboygan, son of Mary Ellen (Lorfeld) and the late Lloyd Schnelle. Joel graduated from Howards Grove High School with the Class of 1975.
On September 27, 1980 he was united in marriage to Christine Berth at St. Mark's UCC in Cleveland where he was a lifelong member.
Joel was able to follow his passion, while realizing his dream of taking over the family farm; establishing Harvest Moon Acres LLC. Joel found joy while educating his children about life on the farm; he never missed their sporting events and the chance to assist them on their fair projects. Joel loved sharing his passion with his 5 grandchildren: giving rides on farm equipment, stomping on cow pies, playing on the sand pile, and doing daily farm chores. He looked forward to the Purple Martin's returning every year and teaching their lifecycle to his grandchildren. Joel instilled his strong work ethic in his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed trying new things with a positive attitude and always wore a smile.
Joel always enjoyed vacationing with friends and family and going for rides on his Gold Wing motorcycle. Joel and Chris traveled all over Wisconsin on the Gold Wing, completing all the Wisconsin Rustic Roads. He was also proud to accomplish the Iron Butt Challenge with his brother Gene and sister-in law Sarah, a completely documented 1,000-mile motorcycle trip in 24 hours. He had dreams of driving his Gold Wing thru all of the lower 48 states, he crossed off 27 states in total.
In 2013 Joel purchased his 60th Edition Corvette. Not only did Joel love cruising with the top down, he loved learning the history of the iconic car. Joel and Chris would often go on long rides just to have an ice cream treat. Traveling to Corvette rallies and being surrounded by other corvette junkies; talking history, upgrades, and just making friends was a cherished time.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; son, Steve (Jenny) Schnelle; daughter, Stacy (Thomas) Hermann; grandchildren: Logan & Caleb Schnelle and Hillary, Hailey and Henley Hermann. Joel is further survived by his mother, Mary Ellen Schnelle; siblings: Jerry (Doris) Schnelle, Jack (Wendy) Schnelle, Gene (Sarah) Schnelle, Jay (Dawn) Schnelle, Julie (Jon) Herrmann; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Berth; sister-in-law: Deb (Chuck) Melis and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many good friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd and father-in-law, Allen Berth.
Funeral Services for Joel will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Marks UCC (W1307 Orchard Rd., Cleveland) with Rev. Dr. Patrick Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery.
Family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Church from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Church on Thursday from 9:30 am until 10:45 am when brief family rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Joel's name.
The family would like to thank all the family and friends for their overwhelming love and support over the past few months and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Joel and his family.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020