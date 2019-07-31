|
Joel Klopfenstein
Kiel - Joel Klopfenstein, 52, of Kiel, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 28, 2019 of an apparent heart attack at St. Nicolas Hospital in Sheboygan.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:30pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) with Deacon Paul Gleichner officiating, a cousin to the family. A time of visitation and support will take place at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00pm until the time of service at 3:30pm.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Joel's name.
The family would like to thank the Howards Grove EMT's and Ambulance Service for all their help along with the St. Nicholas Hospital Chaplain for his words of comfort.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019