Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:30 PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Klopfenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Klopfenstein


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel Klopfenstein Obituary
Joel Klopfenstein

Kiel - Joel Klopfenstein, 52, of Kiel, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 28, 2019 of an apparent heart attack at St. Nicolas Hospital in Sheboygan.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:30pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) with Deacon Paul Gleichner officiating, a cousin to the family. A time of visitation and support will take place at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00pm until the time of service at 3:30pm.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Joel's name.

The family would like to thank the Howards Grove EMT's and Ambulance Service for all their help along with the St. Nicholas Hospital Chaplain for his words of comfort.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now