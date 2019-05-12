Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Sheboygan - Johanna O. "Jodi" Conroy, 76, of Sheboygan, was born, raised and educated in Brunswick, Maine. She was united in marriage to Richard Tapley in the Air Force and gave birth to her daughter Angela Tapley-Allmond. They traveled and worked within the U.S. until they were divorced.

Jodi met Bill in 1979 while working together in Milwaukee. She was married to Bill in 1984 and raised his two children Molly Pursian and Bill as if they were her own. The family moved to Sheboygan in 1985 for Bill to work for Kohler Company.

Jodi held a variety of clerical jobs then worked for the Salvation Army until retirement. She supported Bill as a volunteer firefighter and supported Town of Wilson - Black River Fire Department until they became a municipal department and supported the Town of Wilson First Responders. Jodi volunteered with the Salvation Army and served on their Daycare Council.

During retirement Jodi traveled (cruised) around the world with Bill and visited five continents.

Jodi will be missed by her dearly loved grandchildren, Leesa Allmond, Isabella Pursian and Liam Pursian. She is preceded in death by her father, mother and sister Shirley.

A memorial service will be held in Jodi's name on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 12, 2019
