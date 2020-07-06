John A. HenselerSheboygan - John A. Henseler, 71, of Sheboygan passed away Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay surrounded by his family.Born May 3, 1949 in Appleton, WI, John was a son of the late Frank and Verona (Popp) Henseler. He attended St. Dominic Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1967. He continued his education at UW Milwaukee where he graduated with a secondary education teaching degree in chemistry. On September 20, 1975, he was united in marriage to Peggy J. Sleber at St. Dominic Catholic Church.John was the general manager of Maple Lanes Bowling Center in Sheboygan for 32 years until his retirement in June of 2017. He loved his job (90% of the time). He cherished relationships with his employees and co-workers, anyone considered a 'regular' at Maple Lanes considered John a friend.John loved the simple things in life. He loved grilling out for family gatherings, he loved seeing a Corvette on the road, he loved fixing things in his workshop, he loved watching Packer games (unless they did something stupid), he loved crafting the BEST old fashioned. And he didn't mind telling you to 'go jump in the lake' if you made an unreasonable request. Mostly he loved his family, the love of his life, Peggy, and their dog, Sadie. It was altogether perfect that his last day with them was spent eating, drinking, and laughing at the house that he nurtured into his dream home.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Peggy; his children, Cortney (Tony Hodge) Henseler, Chicago, IL; and Jonathan (fiancé Lindsey Wolf) Henseler, Grafton; his sisters and brothers, Teresa (Phil McGurk) Schulz, Neenah; Francis Henseler, Witchita, KS; Sr. Marlita Henseler, Newton, WI; and Michael Henseler, San Francisco, CA; his sisters-in-law, Susan (Lee) Brockman, Sheboygan; and Nancy Jenkins, Evanston, IL.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eunice Long.Private family services will take place.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name for the Sheboygan Leadership Academy. Send donations for Sheboygan Leadership Academy in care of 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, 53081.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John's arrangements.