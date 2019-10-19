|
|
John A. Maul
Milwaukee - John Alois Maul, 79, of Milwaukee, entered eternal life on October 17, 2019.
Resident of Oostburg, former longtime resident of Fox Point, he was preceded in death by best friend and beloved wife Ann Maul (nee Weaver). John was born on November 3, 1939, in Milwaukee, WI to the late Alois and Geraldine (Byrns) Maul. He graduated from Whitefish Bay High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Marquette University.
On June 8, 1963, John married Ann Weaver in Milwaukee. John was employed at Dawes Transport for over 20 years and retired as Chief Financial Officer. He was a proud member of the armed services and rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel, US Army. He was a member of St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler, and served as Trustee for the Town of Holland. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club and American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting antiques and traveling.
Loving father of Katherine (Kerry) Malland, Sara (Jeremy) Cherny and Dr. Scott (Anne) Maul. Proud grandfather of Jacob and Matthew Malland; Joey and Michael Cherny; and Sira and Caroline Maul. Dear brother of Maureen (Duane) Mayhew and David (Mary) Maul. Further survived by an extraordinary group of relatives and dear friends.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes in Oostburg on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Wednesday, at the CHURCH from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held on Wednesday, October 23, at 11:00 am at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler. A burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.
Memorials in John's name may be made to s Project, Honor Flight or a .
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Maul family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019