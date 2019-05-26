|
John "Jack" Adams McClary
Burr Ridge, IL - John "Jack" Adams McClary, 88, of Burr Ridge, IL, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 while in hospice care. He was born June 18, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA to the late John "Jack" Kennedy Adams Jr. and Lillian Rosalie (Baekey) McClary.
Jack was serving as Draftsman First Class in the U.S. Navy when he met Delores "Dee" O'Donnell of Port Ewen, NY, also in the Navy. They married in Pensacola, FL, where she was stationed. She then transferred to Norfolk, VA where Jack was stationed. Prior to Dee's death on March 5, 2010, they spent 58 years together living in Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida.
After the Navy, Jack earned both his bachelors in mechanical engineering and masters in nuclear engineering from MIT. He worked at the Atomic Energy Commission Lab in Los Alamos, NM for 10 years in the early days of IBM's vacuum tube computers and programming in FORTRAN, then in Chicago he worked at IIT Research Institute developing new medical devices, and in the nuclear power safeguards and licensing division of Sargent & Lundy Engineers. During his career he co-authored 6 research publications. Jack enjoyed music, reading, crossword puzzles and, most of all, computer programming and games. Using Excel to develop his own family tree presentation, he researched and compiled the McClary and Adams family ancestry back to Henry Adams (born in 1583 and grandfather of President John Adams).
Jack is survived by his sons, John (Carol) Adams McClary, Jr. of Sheboygan, WI and Stephen (Anne) Adams McClary of Hinsdale, IL; granddaughters, Meagan, Erin, Christine, Jill, Lindsey and Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Caitrin, Sofia, Owen and Sydney. He is also survived by half-sisters, Ruth McGuire, Rebe Simanson, and Susanne Haggard.
In addition to his loving wife Dee, Jack was preceded in death by his half-sister Nina Brooks, and two granddaughters, Katherine "Katie" and Sarah.
In honor of Jack's wishes, family services will be held this summer in Kohler, WI.
Jack's family would like to thank the staffs of Bellevue Assisted Living (7 yrs) and Brookdale Senior Living (2 yrs) for the wonderful care and family support they provided. Memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to: Bellevue Assisted Living, 1660 Hoffman Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 or to Brookdale Senior Living (for the Clare Bridge Alzheimer's and Dementia Program), 6801 High Grove Blvd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 26, 2019