John "Jack" BachmannSheboygan Falls - John (Jack) Bachmann, age 67, was born March 7, 1953 to the late Peter Reiss Bachmann and Annabelle (Isaacs) Stadler in Sheboygan WI. He died peacefully with his loving family by his side at Grafton Aurora Medical Center on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.Jack grew up on a family farm laying the foundation of who he was; a "Jack" of all trades! A farmer, mechanic, electrician, carpenter, he was the problem solver working "smarter, not harder" as he would always say. It brought him so much joy to teach others the trades he had learned throughout the years. He had a way of connecting with all those around him with his most genuine, and positive attitude. His patience, understanding and thoughts of well-being for anyone he met gained him so much respect from his family, friends, and community. Jack was a friend, a Pop, a mentor to many. Jack had a love for the outdoors, music, making jerky, gathering with friends, riding his "toys" (tractors, 4-wheeler, etc.) and working in his shed.On March 17, 1990 Jack married Lisa (Sternberg) Bachmann, mother of his twin daughters Andrea (Josh Rassel) Bachmann and Ashley (Tony) Johnson and son, Christopher Bachmann and grandchildren Joanna and Wyatt Johnson. He is also survived by his mother, Ann Stadler, brothers Jarry (Cheryl) Bachmann, Jim (Vicki) Bachmann, sister Patricia (Doug) Livingstone, sister-in-law Rosanne Bachmann, stepbrother Steve (Mary) Rohde, and step-sisters Deb (Barb Constans) Rohde and Lynn (Rob) VanderSchaaf, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Peter and Verena Bachmann and brothers Gene Bachmann and Jeff Bachmann.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.