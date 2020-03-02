Services
John Carl Ziegler, 83, Town of Meeme resident, went home to his Lord on February 26, 2020, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. John was born September 27, 1936, in the Town of Meeme, the son of the late John and Bertha E. Hetzel Ziegler. He attended Pleasant Hill Grade School and graduated from Kiel High School, class of 1954. After high school John joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany from 1956 to 1958. John was employed as a dairy farmer on the family farm. He was a member of St. John and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cleveland. John was also an Alumni of Future Farmers of America.

John is survived by one brother, William (Deloris) Ziegler of Town of Meeme, Marie (Dennis) Voland of Sheboygan, and Ruth Russel of Sheboygan; seven nephews, Kevin (Margaret) Voland of Neenah, Denis Voland of Roseville, Minnesota, Richard Ziegler of Haven, Dean (Bonnie) Ziegler of Howards Grove, Don (Joli) Russel of Madison, David (Mary) Russel of Valley, WI, Allan Russel and friend Coleen Prince of New Jersey; four nieces, Denise Vicari of Minneapolis, Bonnie Roderick of Maryland, Diane Russel of Japan, and Colleen (Tom) Grupe of Centerville. John is further survived by Nicholas Kress, Amanda, Owen, Kendyll and Ricky Kress, all close friends of the family. Preceding him in death are one stepbrother, Alvin Ziegler; one stepsister and her husband, Myrtle (Delmar) Meyer; and one sister and brother-in-law, Margene (LeRoy) Hansen.

Funeral services for John will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. John and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cleveland. Pastor Steven Wall will officiate, and burial will follow with military rites provided by the Kiel V.F.W. at the Saxon Cemetery in the Town of Centerville. Friends may call at the CHURCH on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 10:00 am until the hour of service. The Stoltenberg Funeral Chapel, Cleveland is assisting the family with these funeral arrangements. A memorial fund has been established in John's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
