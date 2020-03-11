|
|
John Charles Wierman
Sheboygan - John Wierman was born on June 4, 1947, the son of the late Gerald and Margaret (Martin) Wierman of Waldo, WI, and passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was baptized on August 22, 1947 and was confirmed on May 21, 1961 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. John attended grade school in Waldo and graduated from Concordia High School on May 28, 1965. He married Jean Bauer in 1966. In 1986 John married Faith Meinhardt Voechting. They were married for 34 years.
In 1978 John enlisted with the United States Navy Reserve as a Seabee (Construction Battalion Builder) for two years and was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer Class 3 Seabee. John was a bartender at Riverdale Country Club before he decided to take up the trade of a carpenter, serving his apprenticeship with Willard Widder Construction. He then worked for RR&K Builders and Lee Realty. John started his own business, AA Carpentry in the early 80's and retired in 2009.
John always tried to make people happy, be it helping family, friends or neighbors with their building projects. John always looked for the "honey do" list at home on the back-hall counter and would pride himself at finishing the list within a day or two. John loved watching the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. There wasn't a day that went by without watching his TV favorites; Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Survivor. There was always time taken out to play cribbage with his dad, son Nick and brother-in-law Bob. John loved taking and picking up his grandchildren from school. John always looked forward to having them come over and stay overnight. He loved the yearly event of frosting Christmas cookies with granddaughters and having Christmas with the whole family together. Another pride and joy were picking up the grandkids in his 1966 yellow Chevy convertible and taking them to Cruisers for custard or for breakfast or lunch. Grandpa John loved attending their school concerts, sport activities and graduations. Many vacations were taken with the 5th wheel, traveling all over the USA with their yearly trips to Sanibel Island, Florida.
John is survived by his wife, Faith; children, Nick (Doreen), Denice Doying (partner, Sue), Scott (Elisa), Gary (Beverly) Voechting, Santa Ana, CA; Joy Krugel and Jeff Voechting. Sister's; Louse Steuerwald, Marilyn (Bob) Schneider and sister-in-law's Jean Neils and Jacquie Meinhardt, Naples, FL. 16 Grandchildren; Stephane (Patrick) Adams, Desiree (partner, Alyssa), Ashley, Melissa, Zachary Wierman, Jessica (Alex) Theodorof, St Paul, MN; Sydney (Ian) Nitsch, Travis (Allison) and Samantha Doying, Aaron and Samantha Krugel, JD, Clayton (Elaine), Nathan (Jessica), Ezra and Alana Voechting of Orange County, CA; great-granddaughter, Paisley Adams and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Margaret Wierman; stepmom, Nancy and brother-in-law's Jerome Steuerwald; Orland Meinhardt and Harold Neils, Naples, FL.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 730 County Road PPP, Sheboygan Falls, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Ascension St. Francis - Center for Neurological Disorders, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Aurora Health Care, Tom Christman, Sandy Brill and St. Paul Lutheran Church for their care and compassion.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020