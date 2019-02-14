|
John D. Knaack
Plymouth - Johann "John" D. Knaack, 82 formerly of Plymouth passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at his residence in Mount Pleasant, WI
John was born on March 15, 1936 in Tellingstedt/Holstein, Germany a son of the late Detlef and Minna (Tieja) Knaack. He grew up in that area where he attended schools and learned the upholstery trade. He came to the United States and married Donna Keppert on August 30, 1958 and later divorced. Donna passed away on September 6, 2006. On February 9, 1985 he was united in marriage to Marlene (Kudirko) Magruder Marlene preceded him in death on October 27, 2017. John owned an operated Knaack Upholstery.
John had a love for people and serving them with pride in quality craftsmanship and detailing, putting a great effort towards customer satisfaction. He was never boastful, but respectful, knowing very well what it was like to be different as a German immigrant. He was hardworking very willing to please and motivated to make a friend for life. He loved his family which included his spouse, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. As a youth he played soccer and continued to enjoy the sport throughout his life. Fishing, boating and time spent with family were special times for John. He was never too busy to talk to anyone and was a man that will be missed as much as loved. No measure can be made.
John was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Lake
John is survived by his children, Bonny Knaack of Gulfport, Florida, Brian (Cara) Knaack of Collinsville, Oklahoma, and Lori Schultz of Mount Pleasant; his stepchildren, Theresa (Steve) Trimberger of Plymouth, Tony (Gina) Magruder of Wisconsin and Bill Magruder, Jr. of Sheboygan Falls; his grandchildren, Christian Knack, Chad Knaack (Claire), Natasha Schultz, Amber (Adam) Gilchrist, Jessica Schultz, Angelina Magruder, Nicholas Magruder, Raymond Magruder and Lauren Magruder; many beautiful great grandchildren and a sister Lenore (Botho)f Schmidt In addition to his parents and wives he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Hans Adolph Knaack, Helmut Knaack and Helga Geisler.
A funeral service for John will be held 10 Am, Monday, February 18 at Grace Lutheran Church with Rev. Peter Peitsch officiating. Entombment will be in Gardens of Peace Mausoleum. Family and friends may gather for a time of food and fellowship at the church, 210 Lincoln St., Elkhart Lake on Monday from 9 AM until the time of service.
Memorials in John's name may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church and the SPCA.
John's family would like to extend their grateful appreciation and thanks to his daughter, Bonny who spent the past four weeks caring for him, Pastors Peter Peitsch and David Ramirez, the Aurora medical staff, Todd Smith of Pleasant View Realty for his professional help in making a smooth move possible and to the many loyal customers John served throughout his years in the upholstery business.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 14, 2019