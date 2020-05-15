|
John E. Bollenbacher
Sheboygan - John Edward Bollenbacher, 71, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
John was born on August 24, 1948, in Sheboygan, WI to Charles and Ruth (Weyker) Bollenbacher. He was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School.
On March 10, 1972, John married Tama (Anderson) TenPas in Sheboygan. John was employed at Kohler Company for approximately 45 years and retired as Head Supervisor of the Brass Division. He held fifteen patents for his work with Kohler Company.
He loved shooting and was a longtime member of the Farmers' and Sportsmen's Conservation Club, winning many competitive shooting awards over the years. John had a great love for art, especially oil painting. John even authored a book, "The Elements and Principles of Composition for Drawing and Painting". He enjoyed rifle and bow hunting, boating, fishing, playing various instruments, and spending time with his favorite dogs, Finley and Willy. He was well known for being extremely handy and had the ability to fix anything.
John is survived by his wife, Tama; son, Nick (April) Bollenbacher; step-daughter, Christine TenPas; step-son, Paul TenPas; three grandchildren, Jakob Bollenbacher, Nicole Bollenbacher and Brandon TenPas; brother, Peter Bollenbacher; sister, Ann (Mark) Kellner; brother-in-law, Brett Anderson; two sisters-in-law, Resa (Jim) Klabechek and Ebba (John) Nowicki; and many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth; sister, Mary Bollenbacher and brother-in-law, Scott Anderson.
A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be held on Saturday, May 30, at 11:00 am. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "John Bollenbacher Memorial Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page.
John's Family would greatly appreciate his friends and family visiting the following link and making a video recorded memory to share. www.tinyurl.com/bollenbacher
A memorial fund is being established in John's name for Farmers' and Sportsmen's Conservation Club.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Bollenbacher family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020