John E. Borkenhagen
Cascade - John E. Borkenhagen, 70, of Cascade passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, July 12, 2020 at the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
John was born on February 4, 1950 in Sheboygan a son of the late Elwood and Doris (Bluhm) Borkenhagen. He attended schools in Random Lake and graduated from Random Lake High School. Following high school he enlisted in the US Navy and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. On September 30, 1972 he was united in marriage to Jean Verhage at St. George Catholic Church in Six Corners. Jean preceded him in death on March 7, 2010. John was employed with Mercury Marine as a machinist and retired after 40 years of employment in 2012.
John enjoyed many activities among them being fishing, bowling, dart ball, bean bags, playing poker and sheepshead. In his younger years he was an avid softball player and for many years played on the Horns Valley Inn team.
John is survived by his daughter, Vicki Hiller of Adell; his daughter-in-law, Karen Borkenhagen of Random Lake, five grandchildren, Laura (Paul) Friedrich, Jeremy (Chelsea) Mueller, Brianna Borkenhagen, Mitchell Hiller and Tucker Hiller; one great grandson, Alexander Friedrich; his brothers and sisters, Lisa (Doug) Nytes of Adell, Nancy Suemnicht of Plymouth, Dennis (Becky) Borkenhagen of Mischicot, Mona Buettner of West Bend, David (Rusty) Borkenhagen of Cascade, Richard (Linda) Borkenhagen of Sheboygan and Paul Borkenhagen; his brothers and sisters in law, Bonnie Braun of Elkhart Lake, Gary (Carolyn) Verhage and James (Julie) Verhage, both of Sheboygan, Paul (Jane) Verhage of Hingham, Lori Verhage of Kentucky and Scott (Bev) Verhage of Kewaskum. Nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends further survive. Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son, Terry Borkenhagen, a sister, Jane Borkenhagen and brothers-in-law, John Verhage and Mark Verhage
A Celebration of Life for John will be held on Sunday, July 19 from 1 PM until 4 PM at the Town of Scott Community Center, Hwy 28 in Batavia.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family.
