John E. Moehr


1947 - 2019
John E. Moehr Obituary
John E. Moehr

Plymouth - John was born June 7, 1947 in Plymouth, WI. He went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019. John loved Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He was passionate about serving and giving to others in many ways, including his service at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission and volunteering at Northbrook Church. He loved his church family and greatly valued his time at the Men's and Senior's Bible studies.

John was a very proud grandpa to his 3 granddaughters, Emily, Rachel and Katie. He relished his time with them. He loved nature and enjoyed camping and biking.

He will be missed by his wife JoAnn; daughter Christine (Chad) Gartzke; son Andrew Moehr; granddaughters, sisters, family and friends.

Visitation will take place on Monday, April 1 from 12PM until time of Memorial Service at 1:30PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES; 13235 W. Capitol Dr.; Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name to Northbrook Church or Brooklink are greatly appreciated. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. (262)251-3630
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 30, 2019
