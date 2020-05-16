|
John F. Steinbruecker
Sheboygan Falls - John F. Steinbruecker, 74, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2020 at home. He was born June 7, 1945, in Sheboygan, to the late Carl and Helene (Mueller) Steinbruecker. John graduated from Sheboygan North High School. He worked at various companies as a journeyman sheet metal worker until his retirement. John enjoyed deer hunting, feeding his birds and taking care of the wildlife at his home.
He is survived by his two daughters, Shannon (Tim) Quinn, Sheboygan and Sherry (Steve) Gamb, Sheboygan; two grandchildren, Brandon and Alyshia Quinn; two sisters, Linda (Mike) Weber and Barb Binder and his niece, Mercedes Binder (special friend, Dan Clark.)
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Dakota Sertich, two brothers, Lee Steinbruecker and an infant brother and one brother-in-law, Ken Binder.
In accordance with his wishes, private family services will be held. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020