John H. Heinecke
Plymouth - John H. Heinecke, age 62, of Plymouth, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
He was born on April 13, 1958 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Karl and Gelaine (Kiel) Heinecke.
John attended St. John Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1976.
He drove truck for Heinecke Dairy, worked at Rockline Industries and Rasmussen Dairy Transit for over 25 years.
He was a member at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
John spent his summers at Westward Ho Campground with his camping friends. He enjoyed Wisconsin Sports, especially going to Milwaukee Brewers Games and Wisconsin Badgers, spending time at the Ford Farm, and being with his grandchildren and family.
He is survived by: Three children: Bradley Heinecke of Plymouth, Tara (Bryce) Becker of McFarland, and Brandon Heinecke of Plymouth; Four grandchildren: Colby, Ava, Charlotte, and Miles; and Five siblings: Paul (Nancy) Heinecke of Sheboygan Falls, Linda (Dave) Schoening of Silver City, IA, Kendra (Dave) Ford of Cascade, Nancy (Bob) Schmidtman of Sheboygan, and Debra Reineke of Plymouth.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Two siblings: Barbara and Peter Heinecke; and One brother-in-law: Dale Reineke.
A visitation to celebrate John's life will be held on Friday (October 9, 2020) from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM OUTSIDE at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For anyone not comfortable attending the funeral please stay home, the family understands and wants everyone to feel safe.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in John's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Plymouth Police Department and Orange Cross Ambulance for all their efforts. Also, to Tim and Brenda Veldboom and many other friends for all the care given to John throughout the years.