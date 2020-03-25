Services
More Obituaries for John Melzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Melzer


1931 - 2020
John Henry Melzer Obituary
John Henry Melzer

Sheboygan - John Henry Melzer, 89, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Harvest Home in Howards Grove.

John was born on March 16, 1931, in Sheboygan, WI to Clarence and Emma (Knoebel) Melzer. He was a 1949 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. John graduated from University of Wisconsin Madison with a bachelor's degree in 1953, after which he attended Northwestern and John Marshall Law School.

On October 3, 1959, John married Glenda Sanders in Centralia, IL. John was employed at Citizen's Bank and Wells Fargo as a Banker. He was a member of ROTC and served as 1st Lt. 523 Military Police Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. John was a Lions Club member since he was 18, loved the outdoors and spending time with family, and adored his dog, Honey.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Glenda; two sons, Daniel Melzer and Steven Melzer; three grandchildren, Danielle (Christopher) West, Michael Melzer and Makenna Melzer; and great-grandchild, Hadassah West.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Emma; and brother, Dan (Linda) Melzer.

A private committal services and burial have taken place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. Future visitation and services will be held for the public and announced at a later date.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Melzer family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
