John J. Fox
Sheboygan - John J. Fox passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home, his home of the last 5 years. He was 86 years old.
John was born March 25, 1933 in Milwaukee, one of six children of John and Lillian (nee Bowe) Fuchs. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1951. For nearly 40 years, he was a truck driver, many of which were with Smith Transfer.
He was a member of the Evangelical Free Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He volunteered at the Salvation Army, and had enjoyed collecting coins.
John is survived by his children: David Fox of Mt. Carmel, IL, Michael (Marilyn) Fox of Butler, WI and Carol Fox of Keensburg, IL. He is further survived by son-in-law Kenneth Shelton of Greenfield, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, beloved best friend Joan Rothwell, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Mary Shelton and former wife Dolores (nee McDaniel) Vaclavik.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. Pastor Jon MacDonald will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00-11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Evangelical Free Church.
