Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for John Roblee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. John J. Roblee


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. John J. Roblee Obituary
Dr. John J. Roblee

Sheboygan - Dr. John J. Roblee, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. He was 72 years old.

John was born May 9, 1946 in Chicago, IL, the son of Dr. Douglas and Marilyn (nee Lysaght) Roblee. He attended St. Dominic Grade School, and graduated from North High School in 1964. He went on to study at St. Norbert College and Northwestern Dental School in Chicago.

On June 14, 1969, he was united in marriage with Maggi Bushner at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan. From 1970-2016, John practiced dentistry in Sheboygan.

John is survived by his wife Maggi and their children: Ellen (the late Scott) Carrlee of Juneau, AK and Jack Roblee. He is further survived by grandson Carson Carrlee of Juneau, AK, brothers Paul (Ruth) Roblee and Cliff (Joanne Valereo) Roblee, brother-in-law John (Beverly) Bushner, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Marilyn, in-laws John and Evelyn (nee Goll) Bushner and sister Dr. Kathleen Roblee.

Private family services will be held. John will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Sheboygan.

Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center (www.ballhornchapels.com) is assisting the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now