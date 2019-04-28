|
Dr. John J. Roblee
Sheboygan - Dr. John J. Roblee, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. He was 72 years old.
John was born May 9, 1946 in Chicago, IL, the son of Dr. Douglas and Marilyn (nee Lysaght) Roblee. He attended St. Dominic Grade School, and graduated from North High School in 1964. He went on to study at St. Norbert College and Northwestern Dental School in Chicago.
On June 14, 1969, he was united in marriage with Maggi Bushner at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan. From 1970-2016, John practiced dentistry in Sheboygan.
John is survived by his wife Maggi and their children: Ellen (the late Scott) Carrlee of Juneau, AK and Jack Roblee. He is further survived by grandson Carson Carrlee of Juneau, AK, brothers Paul (Ruth) Roblee and Cliff (Joanne Valereo) Roblee, brother-in-law John (Beverly) Bushner, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Marilyn, in-laws John and Evelyn (nee Goll) Bushner and sister Dr. Kathleen Roblee.
Private family services will be held. John will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Sheboygan.
Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center (www.ballhornchapels.com) is assisting the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 28, 2019