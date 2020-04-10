|
John J. Urbas
Sheboygan - John J. Urbas, 93, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday morning, April 10, 2020 at Countryside Manor where he had been residing.
Born June 1, 1926 in Sheboygan, John was a son of the late Lorenz and Nada Breznikar Urbas. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944 to 1946. On April 7, 1951, he was united in marriage to Ann K. O'Grady at St. Clement Catholic Church in Sheboygan. They were married for 67 years before Ann preceded him in death on October 28, 2018.
John worked in sales and as a buyer for the H.C. Prange Company for 41 years before his retirement in 1988. He was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church.
He is survived by his children, LuAnn (John) Roehl, Greendale, John Urbas, Sheboygan, and Daniel (Mary) Urbas, Woodbury, MN; four grandchildren, Betsey (Imran) Ali, Woodbury, MN, Nicholas Roehl, Greendale, Rachel Urbas, Madison, and Sarah Urbas, Plymouth, MN; one great granddaughter, Isla Ali, Woodbury, MN; his brother, Anthony Urbas, Plymouth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents and his wife, Ann, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Laura Mahnke, Theresa Christian and Mary Urbas, and a brother, Joe Urbas.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will take place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Countryside Manor and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020