John Kaufmann
John Kaufmann

Kiel - John Kaufmann, age 65, of Kiel died unexpectedly on November 20, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 21, 1955, in Manitowoc, son of the late Milton & Edna (Konopacki) Kaufmann.

John was a 1973 graduate of Kiel High School. He practiced as an electrician at Kohler Company followed by M-B Companies before retiring in 2017. John had many hobbies that he enjoyed during his spare time. He was an avid outdoorsman, taking many hikes through wooded terrain. He had a passion for wrestling and participated in the sport throughout his high school years. He also enjoyed gardening, spending time with his children, and playing with his grandchildren. John spent many years shaping young minds through the Boy Scouts of America as Scout Master. He was also a charter member of the Ant Hill Mob motorcycle club for 47 years. Furthermore, John loved the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin college football, and the Milwaukee baseball team—"Go Brewers."

Survivors include his three children: Alyson (Aaron) Korinek, Christopher and Jeremy (Vail) Kaufmann; three grandchildren with one more on the way: Charity & Cory Kaufmann and Ashton Korinek. Further survived by six brothers: Peter, Tom, Jerry (Jeannine), Bill (Marge), Mark (Robin) and Richard (Donna) Kaufmann, and five sisters: Diane Kaufmann, Barbara Schmidt, Susan Pharr, Mary (Robert) Brandt, Jeanne (Rick) Driscoll.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: David and Joe Kaufmann, and brother-in-law: Bill Schmidt.

Private services for the family will be held. A public time of visitation with the family will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel).

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com

"One day we'll rule the world."




Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
