John Krolnik
Albany, GA - John Krolnik went home to be with our loving Jesus Christ on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
A family only service will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate.
A native of Sheboygan, WI, John had lived in Albany since 1979. He retired from Fed Ex Express and served our country in the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. John loved the outdoors, working in his garden, and sitting on the deck which brought him great pleasure.
John was a member of Avalon United Methodist Church, the Disciples Sunday School Class and United Methodist Men. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Krolnik and a brother Don Krolnik.
Survivors include his wife Lee Krolnik, Albany, step daughter Theresa Burn Eubanks, Leesburg, step sons, Mark Burn (Debbie), Albany, Jef Burns (Sarah), Camarilla, CA, grandchildren, Michael, Al, Robert, Amber, Dylan, Jackson, great grandchildren, Mason, Mikalah, his mother Mildred Krolnik, Plymouth, WI, brothers Bob Krolnik (Joan), Madison, WI, Jim Krolnik (Judy), Plymouth, WI, sister in law, Judy Krolnik, Plymouth, WI. His other local family include sister in law Shirley Bruner, Albany, nephew Bobby Bruner (Darlene) and niece Donna Parr Martenn (Chuck), Leesburg.
Those desiring please make memorials to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Rd, Albany, GA 31721.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Albany, GA - John Krolnik went home to be with our loving Jesus Christ on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
A family only service will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate.
A native of Sheboygan, WI, John had lived in Albany since 1979. He retired from Fed Ex Express and served our country in the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. John loved the outdoors, working in his garden, and sitting on the deck which brought him great pleasure.
John was a member of Avalon United Methodist Church, the Disciples Sunday School Class and United Methodist Men. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Krolnik and a brother Don Krolnik.
Survivors include his wife Lee Krolnik, Albany, step daughter Theresa Burn Eubanks, Leesburg, step sons, Mark Burn (Debbie), Albany, Jef Burns (Sarah), Camarilla, CA, grandchildren, Michael, Al, Robert, Amber, Dylan, Jackson, great grandchildren, Mason, Mikalah, his mother Mildred Krolnik, Plymouth, WI, brothers Bob Krolnik (Joan), Madison, WI, Jim Krolnik (Judy), Plymouth, WI, sister in law, Judy Krolnik, Plymouth, WI. His other local family include sister in law Shirley Bruner, Albany, nephew Bobby Bruner (Darlene) and niece Donna Parr Martenn (Chuck), Leesburg.
Those desiring please make memorials to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Rd, Albany, GA 31721.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.