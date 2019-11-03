|
John L. Jablonski
June 22, 1941-October 2, 2019
John was born in Sheboygan, the first son of John and Dena Jablonski. He attended what was then South Side Junior High School and graduated from Central High School in 1959. In his youth, John participated in numerous sports, including baseball, softball, basketball and gymnastics. His special love however was SCUBA diving, which he began at the Quarry at a time when there were no restrictions on where one swam. He enjoyed exploring the entirety of that abandoned stone quarry. He also raced stock cars at the Plymouth Fairgrounds track in the early 60's.
His SCUBA interest lead him to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he worked as an underwater welder repairing ships. He also worked as a model, mostly appearing in poster type cigarette ads of the sort that were located outside convenience stores, looking manly with a thick moustache.
He later traveled extensively through Western and Eastern Europe and then on into Turkey and Iran on his motorcycle. For a time he lived in Amsterdam, opening a leather store, where he sold goods of his own making.
After returning to Ft. Lauderdale, he met and married his wife Melanie in 1987, who herself died Oct 11, 2019. Melanie was a manager at Pearl Paints, an art supply store. Her work took them to Northern Virginia and then San Francisco. After retirement, they returned to Spotsylvania, VA. where her son resided.
John is survived by his daughter Diana, step children Shari and Jesse, and brother Jim, sister in law Kristen and nieces Katie and Lauren of Denver.
There was cremation and both John and Melanie's ashes were returned to a lake near their home.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019