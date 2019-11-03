|
|
John Leo Schmitt
Sheboygan Falls - John Leo Schmitt was born to Leo and June Schmitt on July 3, 1943 in Sheboygan Falls, departing this earth on November 2nd, 2019, All Souls Day, at age 76.
John graduated from South High School in 1962 and shortly after began his long career at Tecumseh Products, specializing in electrical and hydraulic machine repair.
John's passion of automobiles and motorcycles kept his hands and mind active. He owned every tool imaginable, including multiples of each just in case anyone needed one. There wasn't anything he could not fix.
John was a lifelong member of the church, dedicated to helping others through St Vincent de Paul of Tucson, AZ for many years. He was grateful for times spent with family and friends who were always greeted with his fantastic smile and bid farewell with his famous wave.
He was a devoted family man and is survived by his wife, Lois (Sippel), and children Christine (William Orvis), Michael (Judy Beyer), Jennifer (Colin Zupancic) and Joel (Marci Petti); his grandchildren Sydney, Finley, Makayla, and Marley; his sisters Susan (Ray Kramer), Doris (Sager), Kay (Gene Wolkse), Mary (Bridges), Anna (Jack Blanke), Nancy (David Schleicher), Ellen (Michael Schleicher); Brothers-in-law Daniel (Sippel), Richard (Linda Sippel), Peter (Jean Sippel) and Sisters-in-law Anne (Peter Hatas), Jeanne (Joe Majeski) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He has joined his sons Daniel and Patrick, his Mother and Father, and sisters Judy and Audrey, who preceded him in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, 115 Plymouth Street, Plymouth. Fr. Philip Reifenberg will celebrate the Mass. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Mass.
A memorial fund has been established in his name for the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Francis de Sales Parish, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ, 85710.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
He will be missed by many. They simply don't make them like this anymore.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019