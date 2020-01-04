|
John M. Pawasarat
Milwaukee - Passed away on January 2, 2020, at the age of 70. Husband of Lois Quinn, father of Kate and Mary Pawasarat, brother of James (Mary), Mark (Patricia) and Jane (Paul Weber) Pawasarat. Born to Oscar and Marge Pawasarat of Sheboygan. With his wife and research partner, John worked tirelessly for social justice and civil rights for over forty years. While raising two daughters, he led the family on endless adventures, often full of humor and spontaneity. He loved hiking in the woods and spending time with family at the lake.
As director of the UWM Employment and Training Institute, John developed cutting-edge research on mass incarceration, driver's license barriers to employment, changing labor market needs of area employers, race discrimination in local hiring and promotions, and evaluations of state workfare and learnfare policies.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Wisconsin Community Services (www.wiscs.org/support/donate/) to help support its Center for Driver's License Recovery & Employability.
A brief memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception until 4:00 p.m. at the UWM Hefter Conference Center, 3271 N. Lake Dr., Milwaukee.
