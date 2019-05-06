John "Jack" Maurer



Sheboygan - John "Jack" Maurer, 91 of Sheboygan passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home after a two month illness. Jack was born to the late Anton and Esther Maurer on December 27, 1927 in Sheboygan. He was united in marriage to Maxine Mueller on September 10, 1949. Jack attended Sheboygan North High School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and The Elks club. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1948 in FASRON 7 on aircraft carriers. He worked at Bemis Mfg. in Sheboygan Falls for 36 years as a production foreman. In retirement Jack enjoyed golf, U.S. travel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the occasional casino trip. Jack had a good sense of humor and enjoyed teasing his sons.



Jack is preceded in death by his daughter, Janine Greger; parents; brothers, Eugene and Tony; sisters, Marion, Joan, Georgiana and Margie.



He is survived by his wife, Maxine; sons, Dan (Susie), Don (Beth) and Dennis (Lois); brother, Robert (Betty); son-in-law, Tim; 11 grandchildren, Darcie, Jamie, Chris, Kimberly, Erica, Alyssa, Andrea, Nicholas, Jacob, Samuel and Allison; 11 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.



A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Private entombment will take place at the Garden Terrace Mausoleum at Lutheran Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family or to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.



The family is grateful to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassion and help. They would also like to extend a special thank you to the We Honor Veterans group. Published in Sheboygan Press on May 6, 2019