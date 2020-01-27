|
John P. Witkauskas
Sheboygan - John Witkauskas, age 71, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday, January 24 ,2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center. He was born in Sheboygan on February 20, 1948. John was the son of the late Adele and Victor Witkauskas.
John attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1966. He then went on to earn a bachelor's degree in journalism from Northwestern University. After college, John worked for Delta Airlines in Chicago for over 20 years visiting many countries around the world. Following retirement from Delta, John worked at Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic school in Sheboygan. While there, he also reorganized and updated the school library system. John was known for his enthusiastic and upbeat personality. He enjoyed collecting old post cards, books, and movies. He also liked to spend time with family and friends. John's life was well lived, and happy.
Survivors include two sisters, Sandy Witkauskas of Madison, and Mary (Luis) Sandoval of San Diego, CA. Also, a niece Rebecca (Jeff) Browning, and three nephews, Chris, Paul, and Mike Sandoval. He is further survived by many cousins and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Adele and Victor.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave., Sheboygan. Father Matt Widder will be officiating. Friends and family may gather at the church on Saturday morning from 10:30am until the Mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow the Mass at Immaculate Conception cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions will be directed to Elizabeth Ann Seton school in John's name. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff (in-patient and home care) of St Nicholas Hospital, and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center for their care and compassion to John.
The Reinbold Novak Funeral Home is assisting with family arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020