John "Jack" R. Fredricks
Two Rivers - John "Jack" R. Fredricks, age 72, of Two Rivers, formerly of Sheboygan, transitioned into peace on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home in Two Rivers, WI, surrounded by his two children, Paula and Nick, after courageously fighting a battle with lung cancer since 2017. He was born in Sheboygan on November 10, 1947 to the son of the late Edwin and Kathleen Laschinger Fredricks.
He attended Holy Name grade school and attended Sheboygan South High School until enlisting in the Marine Corp at the age of 17. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving his country in U.S. Marines from 1964 until his discharge in 1967. His duties included Rifleman, Grenadere Radioman and Point and Acting Squad Leader. During that time, he had received a Vietnamese Service Medal, a National Defense Medal, and a Vietnam Campaign Medal. Jack then earned his Associates Degree in Business from Lakeshore Technical College, Cleveland WI in 1976, graduating with straight A's.
Jack spent about thirty years in Florida working as an import/export manager for Acoustat and Telematics Communication. He was also the owner of "Grass So Green" lawn cutting business. Jack retired in 2009. He was a past member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and a member of the American Legion. Jack loved to ride his Harley Davidson, spend time with his family, cook out and he was an avid football and baseball fan.
Jack was a very special, larger than life man and brought so much joy, laughter and wisdom to those he encountered. He always had a joke, a million silly faces, a huge heart and would do whatever he could to help those he loved. Many have reached out to say they would not be the person they are today without Jack's infectious personality in their lives. He always wanted to look good and look young and that he did! During his time in Florida, his favorite time was spent at the beach and grilling out.
Survivors include his two children, Paula (Tim) Petri and Nick (Jessica) Fredricks, both of Two Rivers; two grandchildren, Dylan (Ashley Miller) Beeman of Two Rivers and Kali Petri of De Pere; two great-grandchildren, Martin Zeitler and Leighla Petri of De Pere; a brother, Glen (Marcia) Fredricks, of Sheboygan; his sister, Peggy (Dennis) Watson, of town of Wilson, a sister-in-law, Sue Fredricks, of Sheboygan and his best friend Ronnie Reineking of Sheboygan. His is further survived by stepchildren, many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends with special mention to Dave and Tracy Ploetz. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Tom Fredricks.
A memorial service for John will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Lori Steward officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
A thank you to the Two Rivers paramedics/Fire Dept for your empathy and kindness, and to the Aurora hospital 3rd floor nurses for the outstanding care Jack received. Also thank you to Hospice Aurora at home for all of your help getting him set up for care by his daughter, Paula and son, Nick so that his wishes could be honored. Special mention to Char and Jason from hospice, thank you for your comfort, reassurance and support!
Most importantly, a very special thank you to the friends and family that visited Jack as he was nearing the end stage of life. We read messages to him that were sent as well. He commented with tears down his face, that " I sure do have a lot of friends and family that care about me." We, his children, cannot thank you enough for that feeling he was able to leave this world with. Love to you all!
Published in Sheboygan Press on Dec. 15, 2019