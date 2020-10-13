1/1
John R. Nonnweiler Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Nonnweiler Sr.

Sheboygan - John R. Nonnweiler, Sr., 87, of Sheboygan, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, due to a chronic medical condition.

John was a loving partner to his wife Patricia for over 66 years and an amazing father to their four children, John (Nancy), Ronald (Kim), Mary (Bill), and David. John and Pat enjoyed many travel adventures, both domestically and internationally.

John will always be remembered for his courage in the face of a life-changing injury suffered in his thirties. He never allowed it to get in the way of living life.

John graduated from Sheboygan Central High, served overseas as a U.S. Army communications specialist and worked as a tool and die maker for the Vollrath Company until his retirement. He was a licensed General Class Ham Radio Operator.

John is further survived by nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, and his furry constant companion, Bella.

Keeping with John's wishes, no services will be held. The family asks that memorials in John's name go to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

The family extends a special thank you to the people at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ballhorn Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved