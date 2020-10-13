John R. Nonnweiler Sr.
Sheboygan - John R. Nonnweiler, Sr., 87, of Sheboygan, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, due to a chronic medical condition.
John was a loving partner to his wife Patricia for over 66 years and an amazing father to their four children, John (Nancy), Ronald (Kim), Mary (Bill), and David. John and Pat enjoyed many travel adventures, both domestically and internationally.
John will always be remembered for his courage in the face of a life-changing injury suffered in his thirties. He never allowed it to get in the way of living life.
John graduated from Sheboygan Central High, served overseas as a U.S. Army communications specialist and worked as a tool and die maker for the Vollrath Company until his retirement. He was a licensed General Class Ham Radio Operator.
John is further survived by nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, and his furry constant companion, Bella.
Keeping with John's wishes, no services will be held. The family asks that memorials in John's name go to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family extends a special thank you to the people at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.
