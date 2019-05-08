|
|
John (Jack) R. Siegl
Plymouth - John (Jack) Roman Siegl, 89, rural Plymouth, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake surrounded by family.
He was born on October 30, 1929 in Sheboygan to Carl and Lenore (Katte) Siegl. Jack attended Sheboygan schools. He worked at Cliquenoi Auto Body and started a sandblasting and scuba diving business. He also was a lifeguard at the Sheboygan quarry where he met his future wife, Carol Schroeder. They were married February 8, 1958 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sheboygan. After their marriage they moved to Plymouth, where together they started Siegl Services, a pump business, and Jack soon became known as "Jack the Pump Man". Jack loved being on Lake Michigan and traveling with his family on his beloved boat, "Siegl's Nest". Being the adventurous spirit he was, his cruising took him across Lake Michigan in the late sixties, where by chance, he found Onekama Marine on beautiful Portage Lake where he and his family eventually spent every summer. Jack was an accomplished mariner and spent many summers cruising while living on the boat, traveling to northern Lake Michigan and also to the North Channel in Canada. He instilled his love of boats and Lake Michigan in his daughters who continue to carry on his legacy with their own boating adventures. He loved being outdoors and spending time outside. Swimming, helping his friends and family on projects and cutting wood were favorite activities. Jack also enjoyed the love of flying and owned a small airplane his friend coined "Siegl's Eagle" which he often flew across the lake to visit his friends in Michigan. Flying became a passion of his and took him on numerous great adventures to many of the same places in the winter that he visited by boat in the summer.
Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was an imaginative man who loved helping people and took great pleasure with creative problem solving. He was a kind and supportive husband and father who was always willing to help with projects of any kind.
Jack is survived by his wife, Carol and two daughters, Beverly (Scott) Verhage of Kewaskum and Karen (Mark) Regenhardt and their son, Drake of Woodstock, Illinois. He is further survived by his sister, Sr. Donna Siegl, Order of St. Francis of Assisi, West Bend.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, May 11 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 115 Plymouth Street, Plymouth beginning at 9:30 AM until 11 AM followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM, with Rev. Philip Reifenberg as celebrant. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date at Onekama Marine on Portage Lake in Michigan.
Memorials in Jack's name are preferred.
The family wishes to thank Gables on the Pond in Random Lake and Sharon Richardson Hospice Care for their outstanding compassionate care.
Now you will always have light winds and calm seas Captain!
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 8, 2019