John R. "Jack" Smies


1935 - 2019
John R. "Jack" Smies Obituary
John "Jack" R. Smies

Oostburg - John "Jack" R. Smies 83, of Oostburg, died on Friday afternoon, August 2, 2019 at the Cedar Grove Gardens where he had resided since June.

Jack was born on November 10, 1935 in Sheboygan, the son of Daniel G. and Marjorie (Beernink) Smies. He graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1953 and then graduated from Central College in Pella, Iowa. On August 2, 1957, he married Margaret J. Risseeuw in the Town of Holland. Jack was a salesman for Freeman Chemical in Saukville for many years before his retirement.

He was a member of the Great Lakes Coalition and enjoyed golf, tennis, piano playing, music, sudoku, bridge, cribbage, and anything related to science.

Jack is survived by his wife, Margaret of Oostburg; two sons, Richard Smies of Menomonee Falls and Randall (Karissa) Smies of Charleston, SC and a daughter, Mary Krohn. He is also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren; a brother, Frederic "Ric" (Ann) Smies of Homewood, IL; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Risseeuw of Oostburg and Dorothy (Robert) Bevans of Oostburg; and one brother-in-law, Allan Risseeuw of Cedar Grove.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, one sister-in-law, Judy Risseeuw; and one brother-in-law, LaMont Risseeuw.

Jack passionately encouraged further research of Parkinson's Disease, which he was afflicted by personally. A memorial fund is being established for the Parkinson's Foundation and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

A private family gathering and dinner was held to honor Jack's life.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019
