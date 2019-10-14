|
John S. Inovskis
Sheboygan - John S. Inovskis, age 54, of Sheboygan passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Chicago, IL on September 8, 1965, to the late Otonas and Valeria (Stancaitis) Inovskis. He attended local schools and graduated from Bogan High School. John worked at Lear Corp. and was currently employed at Animart as a network technician.
John enjoyed playing sports such as softball and golf. He also liked shooting darts and throwing bags while hanging out with friends and family. Above all, John loved his turkey with Thanksgiving being his favorite holiday.
John was a man who wore his heart on his sleeve and was always there to lend a helping hand. Not only would he be there to help, but he was always there to make you laugh. His sense of humor is something that will be dearly missed. He touched so many people in so many ways.
He is survived by his sisters, Ellie (Bill) Rogalski, Molly (Kim) Visser, Rita Inovskis and Emily Inovskis; his puppy Rocky and best friend Tim (Julie) Piel; along with many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Along with his parents John was preceded in death by his brothers, Eddie, Ray, Frank, Stan, and Joe.
A Memorial Service for John will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd. in Sheboygan. Family will greet visitors on Saturday, at the funeral home, from NOON until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in John's name to the Sheboygan Humane Society.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019