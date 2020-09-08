1/1
John Seyfert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Seyfert

John H. Seyfert passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was 87 years old. John was born in Saukville, Wisconsin on February 14, 1933 to Herbert and Arleen (nee Anderson) Seyfert.

John was a dedicated employee of Bolens Corporation in Port Washington for 46 years. He worked as a senior quality control technician and was a Union member of the National Association of Machinists. John served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He was honorably discharged obtaining the rank of Corporal. His love for his country extended with his participation in the Landt-Thiel Post 470 Saukville, where he was a past Commander. He was also a member of the VFW Post 5373 Port Washington. John was a lifetime member of Friedens Church in Port Washington.

Many memories were made with the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at John and Doris's up north property. Dad especially enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, the Packers and Brewers and dancing with mom. John as a husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his loving wife Doris, of 64 years, children: Shelly (Bob) Schwingle, and Lori (Marty) Keyport, grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeff) Patzer, Ericka Schmidt, Holly (TJ) McCormick, Andy (Angela) Schwingle, Eric (Crystal) Mueller and Bryan (Erika) Mueller, Cassy (Patrick) Leeport, great-grandchildren: Nolan, Ava, Harper, Hudson, Miles, Owen, Spencer, Connor, Lena and Lilah. John is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Donald and Walter Seyfert, sisters-in-law: Alice, Lois and Charmain Seyfert.

A service will be held at Friedens Church, 454 N. Milwaukee St. Port Washington, WI 53074, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00PM. Pastor Brandon Lemons will preside. John's family will receive visitors from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at church. Immediately following the service, John will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Saukville with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or the National Parkinson's Association are appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.

John's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Aurora Palliative and Hospice Care Team. A special thank you to Jayne and Judy for their extra special care for our dad and the family.

Eernisse Funeral Home

& Cremation Service

171 N. Royal Ave. Belgium, WI 53004

262-285-4141




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
171 North Royal Avenue
Belgium, WI 53004
(262) 285-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eernisse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved