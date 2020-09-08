John Seyfert
John H. Seyfert passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was 87 years old. John was born in Saukville, Wisconsin on February 14, 1933 to Herbert and Arleen (nee Anderson) Seyfert.
John was a dedicated employee of Bolens Corporation in Port Washington for 46 years. He worked as a senior quality control technician and was a Union member of the National Association of Machinists. John served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He was honorably discharged obtaining the rank of Corporal. His love for his country extended with his participation in the Landt-Thiel Post 470 Saukville, where he was a past Commander. He was also a member of the VFW Post 5373 Port Washington. John was a lifetime member of Friedens Church in Port Washington.
Many memories were made with the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at John and Doris's up north property. Dad especially enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, the Packers and Brewers and dancing with mom. John as a husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his loving wife Doris, of 64 years, children: Shelly (Bob) Schwingle, and Lori (Marty) Keyport, grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeff) Patzer, Ericka Schmidt, Holly (TJ) McCormick, Andy (Angela) Schwingle, Eric (Crystal) Mueller and Bryan (Erika) Mueller, Cassy (Patrick) Leeport, great-grandchildren: Nolan, Ava, Harper, Hudson, Miles, Owen, Spencer, Connor, Lena and Lilah. John is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Donald and Walter Seyfert, sisters-in-law: Alice, Lois and Charmain Seyfert.
A service will be held at Friedens Church, 454 N. Milwaukee St. Port Washington, WI 53074, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00PM. Pastor Brandon Lemons will preside. John's family will receive visitors from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at church. Immediately following the service, John will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Saukville with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
or the National Parkinson's Association are appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
.
John's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Aurora Palliative and Hospice Care Team. A special thank you to Jayne and Judy for their extra special care for our dad and the family.
Eernisse Funeral Home
& Cremation Service
171 N. Royal Ave. Belgium, WI 53004
262-285-4141