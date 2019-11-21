|
John W. Damrow
Sheboygan - John W. (Jack) Damrow, 82, accepted God's invitation to join him in eternal life, leaving his pain behind on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019.
John (Jack) was one of 11 children born to the late Frank and Helen Schrader Damrow on November 17th, 1937. He attended area schools until entering the Navy where he served 3 years.
John worked at Gabe's Construction for 29 years, retiring in 1994. He attended St. Dominic Catholic church and believed in daily prayers. His favorite prayer is one he knew in Latin best. Whether he was up north at the family cabin or at his home in Sheboygan, John rarely missed a Packer or Badger game. John cherished the many memories made from family gatherings, projects and hunting seasons spent up north at various family cabins. He was always willing to help anyone out on a job that needed to be done.
John is survived by his 5 children, Bob Damrow, Mike (Lori Bubb) Damrow, Linda (Daniel) Wolf, Robin (Mark) Radtke and Todd (Melissa) Baumann, 10 grandchildren, Cameron, Breana, Jake, Kyle, Sara, Alec, Cole, Ben, Jonathon, Kian and 2 Great Grandsons. He is further survived by 4 brothers, Charles Damrow, James (Audrey) Damrow, Peter (Betty) Damrow, Paul (late Darlene) Damrow, 2 sisters, Delores (late Daniel) Seidlitz and Patricia (late Henry) Russart. Along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were 4 siblings, Jerry (Lou) Damrow, Robert Damrow, Lorraine Haese, Dorothy (Elroy) Wallander and his long time companion, Beverly Baumann.
Funeral services for John will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. Fr. Matthew Widder will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
The family has been so thankfully blessed by many friends, extended family, home hospice nurses and neighbors who helped them through this final journey, especially his neighbor Claire, as she took care of John's beloved dog, Buddy II. She has been an angel to us all.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John's arrangements.
Heal me Lord and I will be healed. Save me and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise. Jeremiah 17:14
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019