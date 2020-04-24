|
Jon L. Huberty
Kiel - Jon L. Huberty, 68, of Kiel, WI passed away at Rocky Knoll Nursing Home on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after 2 ½ years of fighting cancer. Jon was born on August 19, 1951 to James and Dorothy (Keller) Huberty in Sheboygan, WI. He graduated from Kiel High School in 1969 after which time he proudly served his country with the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, Texas. One of the first things Jon did upon returning from service was to grow a mustache. He kept that mustache for the rest of his life as a tribute to his Grandpa Huberty, with whom he attended many Milwaukee Braves baseball games. Jon enjoyed and loved talking about hunting, sky-diving, hot-air ballooning, parasailing, and Road America, among many other things. He said he couldn't get enough of keeping up with the stock market. And he absolutely loved to travel...going to Tahiti and Moorea in the South Pacific, Switzerland, Italy and Spain...readily sharing those experiences with anyone who would listen. Jon worked for the Kohler Company, initially as a foreman at the Engines and Pottery plants, and later as a Corporate Security Officer at the Generator plant and on the Kohler Company's general campus. After his retirement from the Kohler Company, Jon drove school bus for the Kiel, New Holstein, and Chilton school districts, where many of the children affectionately called him "Grandpa." From being an Emergency Medical Services Responder with the Kohler Company Rescue Squad to going up and down uncountable stairs as he helped people with their moving, Jon was always there for his family and others. Those who knew him were blessed by his thoughtful and generous nature, his integrity and determination in his daily living, and his loyalty to those he went through life with. He was a truly genuine person.
Jon is survived by his daughter, Andrea Huberty; his sisters: Lynn Johnson, Susan (Carl) Popelka, Lisa Huberty (Daniel Dettweiler), Traci (Patrick) Hickey, Rebecca (Joseph) Lauerman, and Amy (Paul) Gurzynski; brothers: James Huberty, Paul Huberty, Patrick Huberty, and Michael Huberty.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jon was very thankful for the care and compassion and helpfulness he received from his bosses and co-workers at the bus companies, from the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, from Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, from Rocky Knoll Nursing Home, from Chaplains Darren Beachy and Wayne Zimmermann, from Jeff Voland and his family, and from Andrea Stier and her family. Jon's family is very grateful for the care and respect and thoughtfulness of the staff from Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020