Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cleveland - Jon Michael Strojinc. Born April 15, 1965 in Sheboygan. Son. Father. Friend. Brother. Nature and animal lover. 82nd Airborne Veteran. Chemist. Survived by Irma Rosa Capetillo, Delfino Ramirez, Mark Langenberg, Jack Frank Strojinc, Lee Trudell, Angela Strojinc. Alexandria and Christina. Preceded by Jack Strojinc.

A Celebration of Jon's Life will take place on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan. Military Honors will follow at 7:00 PM.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 19, 2019
