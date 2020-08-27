Jonathan Mark Oyler II
Sheboygan - Jonathan Mark Oyler II passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital. He was 29 years old.
Jonathan was designed and created by Our Heavenly Father and delivered to his parents Jonathan Mark Oyler and Michelle Deer on December 25, 1990. Jonathan was baptized into Christ at age 12 and attended Trinity Lutheran School, Lutheran High School and graduated from South High School in 2009. He studied business, to be a meat cutter and earned a level 2 reiki certificate.
Jonathan had a passion and zest for life; he had an amazing sense of humor, a contagious laugh, and brought an energy wherever he was. He was passionate and determined; anything he did, he was in 100%. He loved learning and knowledge, but most of all he loved and cherished his family.
Jonathan will be greatly missed his daughters Aiyana Deer Deshurley and Akyta Deer, his mother Michelle Leschke (Daniel Blanchard), father Jonathan Oyler Sr. and step-father Casey J. Leschke. He is further survived by his siblings: Kierstin Leschke, Riley Leschke and Avian Oyler; his grandmothers Bertie Oyler and Lori Williams, many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Paulette Deer, and his grandfathers Robert Williams, Casey F. Leschke and Michael Oyler.
A celebration of Jonathan's life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1531 Illinois Avenue, Sheboygan, beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a bonfire to follow.
Jonathan was God's workmanship created in Christ Jesus for good works which God had planned that he should walk in them. Ephesians 2:10