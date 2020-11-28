Jordan Leslie
Sheboygan - Jordan James Leslie, 22, of Howards Grove, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, unexpectedly as a result of a single automobile accident.
Jordan was born on July 20, 1998, in Plymouth, WI, to Fredric and Christine (Yankovich) Leslie. A smart young man, Jordan graduated Warriner High School in Sheboygan and became the youngest graduate of Lakeshore Technical College at the age of 17 while studying Information Technology. Jordan worked at Sargento as a Maintenance Technician, and then Mercury Marine as a Manufacturing & Engineering Technician.
Jordan was outgoing, full of energy and joy. He enjoyed Star Wars, Marvel, dancing, karaoke, and spending time with family & friends. He was always the comical entertainer in any group, and loved making people laugh. He was also a determined, ambitious young man who sought opportunities to grow and learn, both professionally and personally.
Jordan's life and personality will always be cherished, and never forgotten. His family and friends long for the day of seeing him again; as John 5:28, 29 says "the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out."
Jordan is survived by his parents, Fredric and Christine Leslie of Sheboygan; two sisters, Amanda Leslie of Sheboygan, Brittany (Brandon) Kamine of Sheboygan; grandmother, Ranelle Yankovich of Kenosha; grandmother, Edith (Frank) Collins of New Richmond, and step-grandmother, Mary Ann Aulbur of Kenosha. He is further survived by many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends.
Jordan was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, James D. Leslie, and Wesley R. Yankovich.
Due to public health concerns, private services are being held.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
