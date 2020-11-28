1/1
Jordan Leslie
1998 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jordan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordan Leslie

Sheboygan - Jordan James Leslie, 22, of Howards Grove, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, unexpectedly as a result of a single automobile accident.

Jordan was born on July 20, 1998, in Plymouth, WI, to Fredric and Christine (Yankovich) Leslie. A smart young man, Jordan graduated Warriner High School in Sheboygan and became the youngest graduate of Lakeshore Technical College at the age of 17 while studying Information Technology. Jordan worked at Sargento as a Maintenance Technician, and then Mercury Marine as a Manufacturing & Engineering Technician.

Jordan was outgoing, full of energy and joy. He enjoyed Star Wars, Marvel, dancing, karaoke, and spending time with family & friends. He was always the comical entertainer in any group, and loved making people laugh. He was also a determined, ambitious young man who sought opportunities to grow and learn, both professionally and personally.

Jordan's life and personality will always be cherished, and never forgotten. His family and friends long for the day of seeing him again; as John 5:28, 29 says "the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out."

Jordan is survived by his parents, Fredric and Christine Leslie of Sheboygan; two sisters, Amanda Leslie of Sheboygan, Brittany (Brandon) Kamine of Sheboygan; grandmother, Ranelle Yankovich of Kenosha; grandmother, Edith (Frank) Collins of New Richmond, and step-grandmother, Mary Ann Aulbur of Kenosha. He is further survived by many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends.

Jordan was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, James D. Leslie, and Wesley R. Yankovich.

Due to public health concerns, private services are being held.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Leslie family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved